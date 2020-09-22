Share:

ISLAMABAD - Owing to the immense popularity of his song “Kuch Na Bol”, singer/songwriter Ali Ashraf has launched an exclusive line of t-shirts to celebrate the song’s success. Fans get a chance to wear a cool t-shirt designed by Ali. “Kuch Na Bol” is a single Ali wrote during quarantine and has an upbeat and very catchy tempo accompanied by a fun video and uplifting lyrics. The song puts the listener and viewer in a good mood almost instantly. Watch it on YouTube and the “Kuch Na Bol” t-shirt is a joint initiative with The Perfect Tee Company, can be purchased on their website.