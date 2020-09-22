Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput on Monday kicked off anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children in District West of the city.

Speaking to the media, Rajput, who was flanked by UNICEF representatives, said that around 2.2 million children would be administered polio drops, adding that all precautionary measures and standard operating procedures SOPs would be followed.

The commissioner said that all deputy commissioners had been asked to put in place an effective monitoring system to achieve the target. He said that he would himself supervise the campaign in high-risk areas. Rajput also met with area people and parents and appealed to them to make future of their children safe by supporting the campaign.

He also checked the volunteers’ way of vaccinating the children and appreciated them. “Eradication of polio virus is a national service; the volunteers and officials should perform it by considering it as a national duty,” he asserted.