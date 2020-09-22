Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Monday briefed the builders and developers of Karachi about the Ease of Doing Business Reforms through video link.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the DG apprised them of the measures taken by LDA for encouraging the construction sector under the Prime Minister’s vision in this regard.

He said that approval of residential, commercial, industrial and warehouse building plans and issuance of completion certificates was being ensured within 30 days only, adding that the permission for change in land-use was being granted within 45 days. He said that timelines were being strictly adhered for this purpose and “E-Khidmat Centre” has been established for expeditious processing of the applications.

Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that the condition of planning permission has been removed for facilitating approval of the private housing scheme within 60 days, adding that the sponsors of the housing schemes did not have to wait for final approval of the scheme to sell the plots.

He said the sale and purchase of plots has been allowed after the payment of prescribed fees and technical approval of the scheme. He said that to promote business activities, the increase in commercial area of the schemes has been allowed while the Environment Department has removed the No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement for final approval.

He said that under the Land Acquisition Rules, the facility of acquiring land up to 10 percent by paying market rate has also been provided.

The LDA DG said that the construction of recreational camping park, amusement park, orchard, small, zoo, golf course and playground has also been allowed in the housing schemes and it had been declared necessary to plant 10 trees per kanal to make the housing schemes environment friendly.

The Director General said that the change in Land Use Regulations by the Lahore Development Authority would result in a boost in business activities. Ahmed Aziz Tarar said the establishment of mosques, clubs, hospitals and day-care centres in the residential zone has been allowed to facilitate the provision of basic necessities and to improve the quality of housing.

He said that 5 per cent discount has been given on payment of full commercialization fee of the plot and the period for payment of commercialization fee has been increased to 3 years instead of 2 years.

He said that in order to expand the existing businesses, buying adjacent land has been allowed.

Representatives of Association of Builders, LDA Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and Chief Town Planner Tariq Mahmood were present.