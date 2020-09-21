Share:

Lahore-Avari Xpress Gulberg Lahore a recent addition to the Avari Xpress Hotels portfolio was reopened for guests post Covid-19. It offers comfortable and new rooms and is centrally located on the Main Boulevard Gulberg Lahore in the heart of the city. The hotel held an eclectic high tea corporate networking event on the 18th of September where corporate partners and clients as well as media partners were present. The hotel is following all government SOPs for Covid-19 to ensure the comfort and safety of guests and employees. Guests were given a property tour and delectable high tea. The menu contained signature South Asian pass around items and dishes from the British Raj to compliment the theme of the Raj restaurant. The restaurant had a socially distant set up and masks and sanitizers were available for all the guests. On the auspicious occasion of the hotel reopening, The Cluster General Manager, Avari Xpress Gulberg Lahore Mr. Hartmut Noack said, “We have full confidence in the economy and are happy to welcome our guests, we are opening again for business after the lockdown ensuring all government SOPs.”