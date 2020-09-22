Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday appointed retired District and Sessions Judge Bahadar Ali Khan as new Director General of the Punjab Judicial Academy. According to a LHC notification, the CJ made the appointment, in exercise of his powers as PJA Management Board Chairman, on recommendations of the board.

The appointment has been made for a period of four years, with immediate effect. It is pertinent to mention here that Bahadar Ali Khan had worked as LHC Registrar and he retired on September 1, 2020.