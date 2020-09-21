Share:

RAWALPIND - The body of a 25-year-old missing man was found from Soan river in Ladian Village, the area of Police Station (PS) Chontra, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Adnan Bashir, he said. The dead body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Raja Bazaar for autopsy by the Rescue 1122, he added.

According to spokesman, the man went missing mysteriously from his house while family reported the matter to police. He said the dead body of missing man was found from river at Ladian Village in Chakri during a search operation conducted by the divers of Rescue 1122. He said it was believed that the man went for swimming in river where he drowned.

The body was moved to DHQ Hospital from here doctors handed it over to heirs for burial after carrying post-mortem.