Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the 5-day long province-wise anti-polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to the children at his office on Monday.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and Chief Secretary also administered anti-polio drops to children.

Talking on this occasion, the CM stated that one lakh and 10 thousand workers and supervisors will administer anti-polio drops to 2 crore and three lakh children till September 25th.

The field teams, he said, will be provided gavel-to-gavel security.

He directed DCs to monitor the campaign in their areas.

He appealed to the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops as it’s vital to safeguard their future. “We will save our children from this fatal disease and every stratum of the society should play its role in this regard”, he stressed.

The CM asked the line departments to work in tandem to produce the desired results. Usman Buzdar vowed that the government, as well as the whole nation, will work with renewed vigour and zeal to defeat the menace of polio disease.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health, Secretary Information, Commissioner and DC Lahore and others were also present.