LAHORE - Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that there was no other option but to make the anti-polio campaign a success to save the new generation from disability.

He stated this while inspecting the counter set up at Lahore General Hospital to vaccinate children against polio here on Monday.

The PGMI principle said that people belonging to health sector especially Lady Health Workers should use all their skills and efforts in the ongoing National Polio Campaign from Sept 21 to 25 to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

He said that for the success of the polio campaign, parents and the public have an important responsibility to cooperate fully with the health workers to protect their newborns from disability for the rest of their lives for which they should avail chances of getting vaccinated.

Medical Superintendent of General Hospital Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Laila Shafiq and other administrative doctors were also present.