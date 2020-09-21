Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority (CDA) received an exciting response from investors of first day of auction of commercial plots. In the auction hall packed with investors, CDA auctioned five plots against amount of Rs3.5 billion amidst enthusiastic competition among bidders. The auction was held at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad as part of three-day auction of commercial plots which will conclude on 23rd September, 2020.

Capital Development Authority has started commercial plots from different developed business centres of Islamabad for on-going auction. Along with New Blue Area, plots from G-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10 Markaz, Industrial Triangle Kahuta and various class III shopping centres including G-9/1, G-9/2, G-10/3,G-11/4 and I-11/4 have been selected for auction. A ten-member committee headed by Member Finance CDA is supervising the proceedings of auction. Member Estate, Member P & D, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director EM-II and Director Finance are members of the committee.

The bids will be submitted to the CDA Board which is competent forum for rejection and acceptance of the bids.