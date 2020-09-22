Share:

Lakki marwat - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department Chief Conservator Syed Muhammad Ali visited wildlife parks in Lakki Marwat and D.I. Khan districts.

In Lakki Marwat, he inspected animals and birds enclosures and other compartments in the park. DFO Rehmatullah Khan and SDWO Abdul Rehman briefed him about the developmental works carried out by the department in the park.

They said the wildlife park was the only recreational facility for local residents and people from neighbouring districts. They said that people, especially women and children, used to visit park for entertainment.

The chief conservator also inspected the newly built office and residence of sub-divisional wildlife officer of Sheikh Badin National Park. During visit to a wildlife park in D.I. Khan district, he inspected the leopard cages and breeding centre of deer. D.I. Khan DFO Khan also accompanied him.

During a meeting with wildlife officials, he issued special instructions regarding promotion of ecotourism in the southern region. He appreciated local authorities for their efforts to protect wildlife and curb illegal hunting and trafficking of birds and animals.

He said the government was focusing on the development of wildlife parks by ensuring provision of more facilities there for visitors. “The development of wildlife and national parks will help add to the beauty of the region and promote ecotourism in the region,” he added.