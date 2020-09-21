Share:

BEIJING-Legislators from an inspection team under the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) discussed a report on the enforcement of the Charity Law on Monday.

The inspection report has comprehensively summarized the achievements and experience of law enforcement and offered suggestions to better implement the law, said Zhang Chunxian, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Zhang called for efforts to promote the healthy development of China’s charity services to make new contributions to the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and a modern socialist China.

The NPC Standing Committee sent out inspectors to six provincial-level regions, including Shanxi, Liaoning and Jiangsu, in July and August. Legislative bodies in seven other provincial-level regions were tasked to run parallel inspections on the law.