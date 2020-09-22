Share:

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, six confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Monday, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,748 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,582 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 166 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,297, including the 166 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,497 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was no suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 6,653 close contacts were still under medical observation after 421 were discharged Monday, according to the commission.