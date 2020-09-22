Share:

Authorities in Arab countries confirmed more cases and deaths Monday from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Algeria

At least seven deaths and 197 new infections were reported in Algeria over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country reached 1,679 and the number of cases climbed to 50,023, including 35,180 recoveries.

Jordan

At least two deaths and 266 new infections were reported in Jordan over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country reached 32 and the number of cases climbed to 5,045, including 3,534 recoveries.

Bahrain

Bahrain’s Health Ministry said two deaths and 540 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the Gulf state rose to 65,039, including 223 fatalities and 57,950 recoveries.

Yemen

Two more cases were reported in Yemen, according to a statement by the National Committee for the Fight Against the Coronavirus.

The death toll stands at 586 and the number of cases at 2,028, while the number of recoveries totals 1,235.

Kuwait

At least one death and 530 new infections were reported in Kuwait over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country reached 585 and the number of cases climbed to 99,964, including 90,930 recoveries.

Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 963,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China in December. The US, India, Brazil and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 31.2 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide with recoveries exceeding 21.3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.