KANDHKOT - The newly posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore Amjad Ahmed Sheikh has issued directives to his subordinates to ensure peace and tranquility across the district by tightening screws around the neck of lawless elements. In introductory meeting with senior police officers after taking office here at police headquarters on Monday, he said that his top priority would be to prevent the commission of crimes. SSP Kashmore Amjad Ahmed Sheikh directed police jawans to always remain on their toes and reach the crime scene as early as possible. He also urged police officials not to take any crime lightly, and take it as a challenge. “I won’t tolerate delay in the registration of FIRs,” he told the Station House Officers (SHOs) categorically. He also instructed the SHOs to give respect to people visiting police stations. Later, talking with newsmen, he said that doors of his office would always be open for all complainants. He said that media had always played a vital role in the society.