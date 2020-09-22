Share:

SARGODHA - The police foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 26-kg heroin from the accused in the Phularwan police limits. A spokesperson said on Monday that during snap checking, a police team, headed by SHO Zeeshan Iqbal, stopped a Toyota passenger van, registration number LES-4699, coming from Mianwali, at Salam interchange and arrested an accused identified as Shahid Mehmood, son of Muhammad Nawaz of Nowshera and recovered 26-kilogram heroin from his bag.