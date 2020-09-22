Share:

ISLAMABAD - Though the 2020 Emmys were red carpet-free, there was no shortage of viral fashion moments. Despite the unprecedented circumstances due to COVID-19, stars’ sartorial savvy shone brightly as they primped, preened and posed in looks (some even delivered wardrobe changes) that brought a much-needed jolt of glam. Here, we round up of some of the best fashion moments of the night. The actress Laverne Cox chose a hot-pink look by Beirut brand Azzi&Osta. The comedian, writer and showrunner Robin Thede gave us a go-big-or-go-home gown moment, designed by Christian Siriano and we thank her for her service. The actress-turned-powerhouse producer Reese Witherspoon chose an LBD by Louis Vuitton. A classic.