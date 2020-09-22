Share:

KARACHI - A factory building located near Siemens Chowrangi in Karachi’s Sindh Industrial & Trading Estate (SITE) area collapsed on Monday, according to police officials.

Several factory workers were feared trapped underneath the rubble, police said, adding that a rescue operation was ongoing. SITE Station House Officer (SHO) Ayaz Khan said that one man had been pulled out from the rubble and taken to the hospital.He added that there were fewer workers inside the factory at the time due to a break for prayer. Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that officials had asked the factory owners for a list of people who were working inside the factory when it collapsed. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed Karachi Commissioner Suhail Rajput to put the administration on high alert. Efforts should be made to save the lives of labourers, he instructed.