Peshawar - Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, has demanded appointment of vice-chancellors in universities of the province.

A general body meeting, chaired by FAPUASA KP President Dr Sartaj Alam, at the University of Haripur also demanded establishment of KP Higher Education Commission.

Sartaj Alam told this correspondent that the body had also reservations over non-statutory appointment of superannuated advisors for continuous two years in University of Haripur that was violation of the Universities Act 2016 and Syndicate decision.

Haripur University was the only university in Pakistan where faculty was not allowed to pursue higher studies of PhD on paid study leave, which was a unique case, he said.

Also, the meeting said that delay of almost one year in the appointment of regular vice chancellors in many KP universities had affected the service delivery and accomplishment of various statutory tasks. The participants also demanded establishment of KP HEC to facilitate the higher education community of the province on analogy of other provinces.