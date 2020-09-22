Share:

peshawar - Management of the Malam Jabba Skiing Resort organized the first Mountain Cycling Rally at Magic Mountain Adventure Park in Malam Jabba Valley of Swat district.

In the year 2007, militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had concentrated in Malam Jaba Valley after seizing control of the scenic district of Swat. They also destroyed the ski lift and torched the lone hotel run by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in the area. Later, the government began chased the militants out of the area through a military operation in the year 2009.

In Mountain Cycling Rally, a total of 20 professional cyclists, including two women, from four provinces, participated, and showcased their experience and tricks in the 3km long track in the mountains of the valley.

Pir Waris Shah, General Manager Malam Jabba Skiing Resort, said that such events could boost tourism. “More and more tourists are visiting the area due to the facilities being made available in the scenic valley,” he claimed.

Samreen, a female cyclist from Balochistan, said she had established her own academy in Islamabad where she coached young cyclists. “I have come to this area for the first time and I think this is the best place for mountain cycling,” she said.

Haroon Khan, a cyclist from Islamabad, said that his organization was planning to establish a cycling school for youths in the valley, and hopefully would prepare national and international cyclists.

At the concluding ceremony, the administration of Malam Jabba Skiing Resort awarded prizes and certificates to the players.