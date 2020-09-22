Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that government is trying to ensure that subsidies are reaching the deserving people. Chairing a meeting on making the system of subsidies provided by the government in various sectors transparent and systematic, he said the government is making all out efforts to reform the system of subsidies in different sectors for the purpose. He said subsidies provided from the state exchequer are aimed at supporting the weaker sections of the society and promoting socio-economic development. The Prime Minister said taking advantage of the loopholes in the subsidy system by the undeserving people is not only wastage of government resources but also a waste of the rights of the deserving. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of think-tank and directed that a roadmap be drawn for each viable proposal, keeping in view government's priorities so that they can be implemented in a phased manner.