LAHORE - Three-day birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak are continuing in Kartarpur. Today is the last day for these festivities.

The management committee has sent pictures with special prayers for COAS Gen Bajwa who is highly respected and reckoned as a hero. Regular thanksgiving is done in his name. On the other side of the border, India declined permission to Sikh pilgrims despite GoP sending note verbal to allow pilgrims to participate in the Guru Nanak celebrations. Two days back, 14 US Senators had demanded designation of India as ‘Country of Particular Concern’. Countries of Particular Concern (CPC), is the US Government’s official term used for countries that are the world’s worst offenders of religious freedom. The bipartisan letter was signed by 10 Republican senators and four Democratic senators and sent to Secretary Pompeo this month.