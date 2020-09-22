Share:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Russia for talks on a host of topics with Russia's senior officials, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told official IRNA news agency on Monday.

Zarif will discuss bilateral and regional issues besides exchanging views on recent developments around Iran's nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying.

The foreign minister's visit to Moscow will take place "soon," he noted.

The visit comes after the United States announced on Sunday the unilateral restoration of all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran.

Following the Iranian nuclear deal in July 2015, all the nuke-related UN sanctions against Tehran were gradually removed. Enditem