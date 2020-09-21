Share:

Rawalpindi-Police on Monday arrested 22 outlaws including nine proclaimed offenders from various parts of the city and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following these directions, Tarnol police arrested accused Umer Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Kohsar police arrested a Filipino Liezal Tolentino residing illegally in the country.

Aabpara police arrested accused Arshad for handling beggars while Golra police nabbed Adil for his alleged involvement in theft case. Shailmar police arrested Yousaf and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial Area police arrested Gulraiz Masih and recovered 50 litre of alcohol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Arshad Khan and recovered 430 gram heroin from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested Waqas Ali and Adnan and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Khanna police arrested Farzand and Naqash Masih and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested Shaoor and recovered 20 litre of alcohol from him. Koral police apprehended accused Mushtaq involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special checking in the whole city, nine proclaimed offenders were nabbed who were wanted to police in various crime cases.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.