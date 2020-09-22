Latin America using repression in COVID-19 fight

Share:

Lockdown measures put in place in Venezuela, El Salvador and Paraguay to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus have repressed civil liberties and violated human rights, a report by Amnesty International said Monday.

According to the rights group, these countries have detained thousands of people in state-run quarantine centers that lack sufficient guarantees against human rights violations.

“When states lock up tens of thousands of people without ensuring each detention is necessary and proportionate, detain them in appalling conditions under military or police supervision, and discriminate against them or use the quarantine as punishment, they convert a public health intervention into a punitive and repressive tactic,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International.

Brazil

Although Brazil has the second-highest death rate in the world from the coronavirus, the country’s health authorities have reported a slight decrease in the number of fatalities compared to previous days.

Brazil has registered more than 4.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 137,000, according to ministry data.

Peru

Peru has signed a deal to access COVID-19 vaccines developed within the framework of the COVAX Facility, a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure eventual COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need, Deputy Public Health Minister Luis Suarez said Monday.

"We have secured the supply of 11 million doses, and agreements with other pharmaceutical firms are on the way," he said.

Peru has recorded nearly 769,000 cases of the coronavirus, the fifth highest caseload in the world, and 31,369 deaths.

Colombia

As universities, schools, gyms and hotels reopen in the Colombian capital Bogota, the mayor’s office said Monday that a new coronavirus surge is inevitable.

Coronavirus cases in Colombia have surpassed 765,000, while deaths from the virus exceed 24,000.

Mexico

Amid protests demanding President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s resignation for his handling of the pandemic, Mexico surpassed the grim milestone of 700,000 infections in its fight against COVID-19.

The country’s death toll from the virus is over 73,000.