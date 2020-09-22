Share:

KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday said that peace was essential for the prosperity and development of any society.

Addressing World Peace Conference here as a chief guest, he said efforts for the betterment gave fruitful results only where there was a peaceful environment. “People should understand the rules set by the Allah (The Almighty) and lead their lives according to the motto, “Jiyo or Jeenay Do” (Live and let the people live),” he underscored.

He was also given Ambassador of Peace Award on the occasion.

Shallwani said that due COVID-19 pandemic, World Peace Day had become even more important this year. “The commemoration of World Peace Day in these circumstances will surely give fruitful results,” he expressed optimism.

“Islam is a religion of peace and teaches its followers to keep peaceful relations with people of all other faiths too,” he said, and added, “That’s why we should work for the betterment of people belonging to other religions too.”

We should look forward for betterment of every segment of society by keeping our little narratives aside,” the Administrator argued.

Shallwani was of the view that the dream of a peaceful society would only come true at personal, community level and globally when we all play our due role and contribute our part for the purpose.

He said that like other nations, the Pakistani nation should also pledge on the eve of World Peace Day that they would continue to strive for long lasting peace at international level. Other speakers also spoke on the occasion

At the end, the organizers presented Sindhi Ajrak and Cap to the Administrator who gave certificates to the participants.