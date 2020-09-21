Share:

Students are in an urgent need for a very good network to cope with online classes to complete their syllabus due to the prevailing circumstances. There is no mobile tower in the immediate vicinity of Hassan Jamali Union Council. Some quarters in the past objected to the erection of mobile towers in the fear of pollution/radiation that could be emitted from it. Now, these very towers are absolute necessities for the benefit of our children. So let’s bury our grudge and allows the erection of mobile tower in our neighbourhood to boost the good network connection required by all. Now even religious obligations are beamed through internet facility.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.