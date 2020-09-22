Share:

Lahore (PR) - Pakistan Wapda Employees Paigham Union (CBA) has declared following office-bearers in Qilla Muhammadi, LESCO Sub-Division as per rules and regulations of the union and with the approval of Central President Sirajul Din. The office-bearers are: Fida Hussain Butt (Chairman), Raheel Saeed (Chief Organizer), Syed Zeeshan Haider (Chief Coordinator), Rana Manzoor Hussain (Deputy Chairman), Javed Iqbal Gujjar (Vice-Chairman), Muhammad Imran (General Secretary), Waqas Maqsood (Deputy Secretary), Muhammad Riaz Ahmad (Joint Secretary), Shahid Ali (Secretary Press Information) and Abdul Rehman (Media Coordinator).