Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan can no longer tolerate politics of division and mayhem.

The opposition has no option but to wait for general elections. Imran Khan will not be blackmailed by such tactics. He is a politician of ideologies and principles.

He was talking to Provincial Minister of Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam and other delegations of PTI at Governor House, Lahore here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that we have taken difficult decisions to steer Pakistan out of the crisis. If political opponents pursue their own personal interests and spread mayhem in the country, this will not in any way to serve Pakistan.

I reiterate this to the opposition that they should respect the public mandate and avoid halting the process of the country’s development, he added.

Governor Punjab said that we are making decisions as per national interests not personal or political interests.

He said that all institutions including the Parliament are being strengthened. He said that those who are trying to make the institutions controversial will only face failure because the strength of Pakistan is in the strengthening of institutions.

Governor Punjab said that the public has given us a 5-year mandate that’s why it is our democratic and constitutional right to complete our term.

General elections will take place on their time. He said that if someone thinks that they can threaten the government through protests, they are living in a fool’s paradise. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term.

Governor Punjab said that PTI is taking practical steps to provide relief to the poor lot of the country.

He said that Ehsaas Program, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Sehat Insaf Card are proof that we are uplifting the underprivileged sections of the population. He said that all promises will be fulfilled as per party’s manifesto and we will make the dream of a progressive Pakistan a reality.