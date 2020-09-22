Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Chinese scholar and former defense attache in South Asian countries Prof. Cheng Xizhong has lauded Pakistan’s leading role in pushing forward the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistan has come out as a strong supporter and mediator of the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and played a key role in realizing the US-Taliban negotiations and signing of the peace agreement aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan on February 29 this year,” Gwadar Pro quoted the scholar as having said this in his article yesterday.

Similarly, Pakistan, together with all parties concerned in the international community, has done a lot of work to facilitate the opening of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeated said that Pakistan continues to fully support the Afghan people’s unremitting efforts for peace and development.

Cheng Xizhong said that in order to seek regional peace, Pakistan has overcome various difficulties, worked with the relevant parties of the international community and successfully facilitated the Afghan Taliban to accept the offer of peace talks.