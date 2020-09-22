Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday launched the phase-III trials for a Covid19 vaccine in the country, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said.

In a tweet, he said that the vaccine has been developed by a Chinese company.

A total of 40,000 people will participate in this trial in 7 countries, of which 8 to 10, 000 will be Pakistani he said adding that initial results were expected to come in 4 to 6 months.

