Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 4 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 306,886. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,424.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 582 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 134,243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,487 in Punjab, 37,387 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,207 in Islamabad, 14,499 in Balochistan, 2,550 in Azad Kashmir and 3,513 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,463 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,227 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 180 in Islamabad, 82 in GB and 69 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,230,472 coronavirus tests and 36,155 in last 24 hours. 293,159 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 570 patients are in critical condition.