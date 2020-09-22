Share:

A Pakistani soldier was martyred at a military post in Bajur sector during firing that originated in Afghanistan, the army's media wing said in a statement issued Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 24-year-old Sepoy Sabir Shah embraced martyrdom due to the firing "from across the border in Bajur sector on Pakistan Army Post along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, late last night".

"Pakistan has been consistently raising the issue for border management on other side to avoid use of Afghanistan soil against Pakistan," the ISPR warned.

Earlier this month, the ISPR had said a rise in the "violent incidents on both sides of Pak-Afghan border" was meant to derail the Afghan peace process but vowed that both countries would defeat all spoilers.

The "unfortunate rise in violent incidents on both sides of [the] Pak-Afghan border is meant to derail Afghanistan Peace Process," it had said on Twitter.

"Pakistan earnestly believes that both countries deserve peace and progress. Together we will defeat all spoilers," it had added.

Prospects of peace in Afghanistan after 19 long years of war brightened last month when Kabul started releasing 400 Taliban prisoners labelled by President Ashraf Ghani as a "danger to the world".