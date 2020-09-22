Share:

MIRPURKHAS/BADIN - Scores of workers and office-bearers of Hindu Panchayat held a demonstration at Digri on Monday to protest against the killings of 11 Pakistani Hindus who had gone to meet their relatives in India.

Led by Rana Faqeer and Preme Rathore, the protestors were carrying banners and placards in their hands, and were raising slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Later talking to media persons, they accused the Indian government of ordering the killings of Pakistani Hindus, adding such incidents had instilled fear in the hearts of Hindus who had now started avoiding visiting India. They regretted that contrary to Pakistan where minorities enjoyed complete freedom, minorities were not safe in India, as they were persecuted in the name of religion. They demanded the United Nations (UN) take immediate notice of killings of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India and order an impartial inquiry into the incident.

Protest against Indian atrocities in held Kashmir

Scores of workers and office-bearers of Kashmir Committee held a demonstration here at Mirpurkhas on Monday to protest against atrocities being committed by the Indian Army against Kashmiri people.

Carrying banners and placards in their hands, the protesters were raising slogans against the Indian government. Later, addressing the protestors, the speakers urged the United Nations to force India to implement its (UN) resolutions on the Kashmir issue. They alleged that the Indian government had started settling non-Kashmiri Hindus in the held valley so that the Muslim majority could be converted into a minority.

Solidarity expressed with Kashmiris

Different organisations and political parties organised events here at Badin on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren fighting against Indian tyranny.

In this connection, Jamaat-e-Islami, district Badin organised a rally which was taken out from Allah Wala Chowk Badin and culminated outside Badin Press Club. Large number of party activists attended the rally.

Similarly, another rally was organised by the students and teachers of Government Boys High School, Tando Bago, which also culminated in front of local press club.

Another large rally was organised by Pakistan Patriotic Youth (PPY) at Golarchi.

Led by Ahsfaq Ahmed Arain, PPY district president, participants of the rally began their march from Shaheed Fazal Rahu Chowk, and after passing through various routes, finally congregated at local press club.

While addressing the participants, the speakers vowed not to leave their Kashmiri brethren alone in these testing times.

They urged the world community to come to the rescue of Kashmiris by pressing India to hold a plebiscite in the occupied territory.