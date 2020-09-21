Share:

“Talent hits a target no one else can hit. Genius

hits a target no one else can see.”

ûArthur Schopenhauer

September 21 marks the death anniversary of the German Philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. Arthur Schopenhauer was born on February 22, 1788 in Danzig (now Gdansk, Poland) to a prosperous merchant, Heinrich Floris Schopenhauer.

In 1820, Schopenhauer got permission to deliver lectures at the University of Berlin. Here, he got a chance to meet Hegel, who was the most distinguished member of the faculty.

In 1839, he received public recognition for the first time, a prize awarded by the Norwegian Academy, on his essay, On the Freedom of the Human Will. In 1840 he submitted an essay entitled On the Basis of Morality to the Danish Academy, but was awarded no prize even though his essay was the only submission.

He was different from the other German idealist writers because of the clarity and elegance of his prose. He took pride in his style and would often charge the more abstruse writers, Fichte and Hegel, with deliberate obfuscation.

Like many great thinkers, Schopenhauer did not find recognition for his work during his lifetime. It was only after his death in 1860, that people started appreciating his genius. Today, he is thought of the artist’s philosopher as his aesthetics inspired artists of all stripes.