Share:

Peshawar - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved 27 projects with an estimated cost of Rs.14892.098 million pertaining to education, industries, local government, forestry, food, social welfare and roads sector for the uplift of the province.

The 6th meeting of PDWP was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 27 projects pertaining to E&SE, higher education, industries, local government, multi-sectoral development, forestry, food, information, social welfare and roads sector for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 27 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 14892.098 million.

Approved schemes of Elementary & Secondary Education Sector were:

Provision of stipends and scholarships for students of merged areas-Primary Schools (AIP).

Provision of teachers at primary, middle, high & higher secondary schools in merged areas (AIP).

Provision for alternative model for high quality education at secondary and higher secondary level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SBSE).

Provision for innovative solutions to improve quality and access to education in KP (SBSE).

Provision of stipends and scholarships for students of merged areas-secondary schools (AIP).

Approved schemes of Higher Education sector were Feasibility study for establishment of GGDC Tahkal Peshawar.

F/S for establishment of 20 government degree colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

F/S for giving the full-fledged university to the existing campus of Abdul Wali Khan University (Dir Lower).

F/S for provision of transport facilities for colleges.

F/S for establishment of commerce college at Nowshera.

F/S for establishment of girls commerce college at Swabi.

F/S of Swat University Campus at Dargai District Malakand.

F/S & Establishment/Upgradation of colleges/universities/campuses in merged areas (AIP).

Establishment of Swat University (Counterpart funding for PSDP Project).

Approved schemes of industrial sector were:

Reconstruction of Government Technical Vocational Center (GTVC) at Bannu.

Reconstruction of Government College of Technology at Nowshera.

Reconstruction of Government College of Technology (GCT) at Abbottabad.

Approved schemes of local government sector were:

Establishment of public parks in selected tehsils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Construction of tehsil complex in selected tehsils.

Merged Areas Integrated Dev: Forestry Sector Project. (AIP) (Wildlife Conservation Dev).

Approved scheme of Food sector was:

Acquisition of Land for food grain storages in the merged districts (AIP).

Approved scheme of information sector was:

Up scaling of information setup in merged districts (AIP).

Approved scheme of social welfare sector was:

Strengthening of Zakat & Ushr department, FATA Secretariat. (Revised) [MA].

Approved schemes of Road sector were:

Construction of road connecting Sub-Division Wazir to Bannu Circular Road (AIP)

Construction of 10 Nos RCC Bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (On need basis)

Construction of internal road in U/Cs: Pind Hashim, Sarai Naimat, Mankarai, North, Central, Darwash, South, Pandak, Ali Khan, Sarai Selah, Shah Maqsood, Rehana, Sikandarpur, Kalinger, Beer, Ladar Mong, Jatti Pind, Dingi, Siryia, Najafpur, Haripur.