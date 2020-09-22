Share:

The federal cabinet will meet today in Islamabad to discuss the country’s economic and political situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a 14-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the federal cabinet will approve retail price of different medicines, decrease in price of the injection which is administered to coronavirus patients, appointment of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman and its oil member.

The meeting will approve amendment in Islamabad master plan for construction of model jail, classification of cantonment areas, constitution of cantonment boards, appointment of Islamabad environmental tribunal chairperson, terms and conditions to appoint Pakistan Islands Development Authority acting chairman.

Briefing on automation is also a part of the federal cabinet meeting’s agenda.