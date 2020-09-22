Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday vowed to take the lead against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government as the opposition parties joined hands for a protest campaign.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesperson Senator Mustafa Khokhar said that all political parties had presented a national narrative for parliamentary democratic system in Pakistan.

“PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) is a continuation of struggle movements for democracy like MRD (Movement for Restoration of Democracy) and ARD (Alliance for Restoration of Democracy) and is an alliance against anti-democratic forces in Pakistan,” he said.

The unanimous APC communiqué, he said, promises civilian supremacy, constitution and rule of law. “It promises to safeguard democracy,” the lawmaker said in a statement.

He said the PPP will protect every single point of the communiqué. “There will be no compromise on civilian supremacy. Soon the nation will get rid of this incapable government and real democracy will be restored,” he added. He claimed the government of “fake mandate” was shivering since the APC was announced.

Bilawal’s spokesperson says PDM is an alliance against anti-democratic forces of Pakistan

Meanwhile, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said that success of the APC hosted by the PPP in Islamabad was apparent by the chaos in the government and its ministers. “Four federal ministers held a press conference against the APC on Monday. APC has demanded the civilian rule and wants rule of law in the country,” he said.

Farhatullah Babar said that the PPP was the only party of the world whose two chairpersons sacrificed their lives for raising their voice for the downtrodden people of Pakistan and for democracy, constitution and supremacy of Parliament.

“Now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is hoisting the same flag and struggling for the rights of the people. The way the federal ministers are talking against APC shows that the arrow has hit the target,” he maintained.

Babar said that the APC was held after a long time and it was resounding success. “The APC also in its communiqué has fully endorsed the communiqué of Pakistan Bar Council. This is the first time that every party has raised the voice against the fake mandate,” he contended.

The PPP leader said that investigation should be held against cases regarding assets beyond means. “Everyone should have to be accountable,” he asserted.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held here to celebrate the 32nd birthday of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.