President Dr Arif Alvi has awarded the Hilal-e-Pakistan to outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in recognition of his services of further strengthening the Pakistan-China relationship in diverse fields.

Ambassador Yao Jing has served in Pakistan thrice in various capacities and in aggregate stayed in Islamabad for eleven years.

The special investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Tuesday, where the president presented Ambassador Yao Jing with the country’s second-highest civil award, given to people for their meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan.

The event was attended by the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, federal ministers, and high officials of the government.

Earlier on September 10, China, replacing Yao Jing, had designated Nong Rong as a new ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently a minister in a provincial government.

Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing has been transferred back to headquarters in Beijing for the next posting.

The newly nominated ambassador, Nong Rong, is a political appointee who has expertise in trade and commerce.

Unlike the outgoing ambassador, he didn’t serve in Pakistan before the appointment.