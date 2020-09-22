Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senior members of the ruling PTI will try to convince opposition for calling a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security in current month, which was recently cancelled due to disagreement from opposition side. The government, around a week before, had called Parliamentary Committee on National Security to discuss matters relating to Gilgit-Baltistan. The meeting was postponed for indefinite period without sharing any particular reasons behind it. Sources said that opposition members would not agree with the government to sit and discuss issues in Parliamentary Committee on National Security. In the ongoing political tension between the government and the opposition, they said, the later was in a mood to give tough time to government on legislative matters. The government side will try to hold the meeting before upcoming session of National Assembly as the members are expected to lock horns on different matters. The speaker, around a week before, had convened emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security in which leaders of all parliamentary parties were invited. Federal Ministers for Defence, Interior, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs, Attorney General and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs for Pakistan were special invitee in the meeting.