LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet, which met here under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday, approved the purchase of imported wheat from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

The cabinet also allowed the Provincial Food Department to enter into an agreement with the TCP for this purpose.

In a related subject, the cabinet constituted a committee to submit recommendations for deciding about the new support price of wheat.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed to submit comprehensive recommendations for reviewing wheat support price before sowing of the new crop adding that Punjab was the only province where flour bags were available at a fixed rate.

He vowed that every step will be taken to stabilize the prices of wheat and flour and directed to take advance measures keeping in view the future needs of the province.

Full attention should be paid to provide relief to the masses, he asked the cabinet ministers. The meeting also approved financial aid to heirs of affectees of Hathi Chowk Rawalpindi blast.

Ministers, advisers, special assistants, CS and secretaries attended the meeting.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF MOLESTATION OF A WOMAN

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape of a woman during dacoity in Depalpur and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal. He has directed strict action against the culprits adding that the affected woman be provided justice at every cost.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN A ROAD ACCIDENT

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the loss of lives in a road accident near Chakwal and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He sought a report from the administration and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.