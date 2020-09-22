Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday stated that Nawaz Sharif is still showing defiance only because he could not sweep elections in 2018.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was now trying to show that elections were “dubious and rigged.”

Addressing a joint Press conference here on Monday flanked by Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Planning Asad Umar,Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he said that credit of Nawaz Sharif’s speech goes to government of Pakistan and Ministry for Information as govt did not obstruct live coverage of the Opposition’s All Parties Conference.

Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to allow live coverage of the Opposition’s APC, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He added that live speech of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was obstructed by APC people.

Commenting on rigging allegations of Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said that Nawaz Sharif won three elections to become Prime Minister of Pakistan, it means,the elections he wins, were transparent and others were rigged.

He said that in 2013, PTI had raised questions about rigging in some constituencies but PML-N government at that time did not make any action on queries of PTI.

He said that it seems that Nawaz Sharif is not used to fair and transparent elections.

He also underlined that in 2018, some 15-16 PTI candidates lost elections with very low margin of few hundred vote’s difference.

The Minister commenting on allegations and rhetoric of Nawaz Sharif said that if courts gave verdict in their favour, they are good and fair but if any court announce verdict against them, they become wrong and unfair.

Making things controversial is a planned conspiracy against democracy, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He also stated that electoral reforms process was initiated during the then Government of Nawaz Sharif and even if he is willing for electoral reforms in the country, his Parliamentarians are there in the Parliament. He said Nawaz Sharif should not make democracy controversial, as it could not be termed as loyalty with the country.

Senator Shibli Faraz also added that Nawaz Sharif during his Videolink speech looks quite sound in health.

While Federal Minister Asad Umar speaking on this occasion said that incumbent Opposition’s politics as well as their assets are at stake.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated earlier that this Opposition is united for their vested interests and they have allied with each other to save their interests.

He said that economies of the entire world were facing challenges because of Covid-19 but there was nothing to listen from Opposition leaders APC about challenges relating to Covid-19.

He added that anti-money laundering bill approval has multiplied problems of this Opposition alliance as they made their best to blackmail the government on FATF issue.

The Federal Minister said that situation in Karachi and FATA is moving towards betterment.

He said that the government is taking positive steps to reward people of Balochistan with their rights.

Commenting on speech of Nawaz Sharif, Asad Umar said that Indian newspaper termed speech of Nawaz Sharif as his return to politics.

He added that Indian media was quite jubilant and excited on speech of Nawaz Sharif.

It is habit of Nawaz Sharif that any state institution, which he can’t control, he starts war against them, said Asad Umar.

He also added that Nawaz Sharif in his Sunday’s speech targeted two State institutions including military and judiciary.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that he wants to felicitate Ministry of Information for making on air speech of Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif while sitting in most luxurious and posh flats of London was inciting poor people of Pakistan to come on roads, he said.

Nawaz Sharif was made part of cabinet in 1983 with the support and assistance of General Jillani and later, General Ziaul Haq promoted Nawaz Sharif in national politics, he said.

It was dream of Nawaz Sharif to become Ameerul Momineen, said Fawad Chaudhry.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in every cabinet meeting used to talk about respect and honour of judiciary.

The Opposition has to wait till 2023 to contest with PTI, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif become plaintiff against former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani. He said that Nawaz Sharif and PML-N has always remained a part of every conspiracy made against democracy and judiciary in the country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while speaking on the occasion said that the Opposition should not do politics over national institutions.

The Foreign Minister said the September 20 All Parties Conference of the Opposition reflected desperation as they were not getting concessions under a so-called National Reconciliation Ordinance.

He rejected Opposition’s objections on foreign policy of the country stating that the entire world was acknowledging Pakistan’s role as facilitator in the Afghan Peace process.

Qureshi said thst it was a great achievement that now intra-Afghan negotiations had begun for lasting peace in the country.

On the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister has vociferously raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN General Assembly, Organisation of Islamic Countries, world human rights bodies and other global forums.

He said on the one hand the Opposition was criticizing government’s Kashmir policy while on the other hand they had supported government to get passed resolutions on Kashmir unanimously from the Parliament.

He rejected the Opposition’s claim that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was being rolled back.

“All the projects of CPEC are rolling on and will be completed within the stipulated time period,” he added.

He said that Chinese government is satisfied on prevailing progress on CPEC and willing to start work on second phase of CPEC. He said that only time will reveal, what Opposition got and lost in APC.

He said that military, judiciary, NAB and Election Commission were targeted in Sunday’s APC.