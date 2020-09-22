Share:

Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf has said that the economic corridor and regional connectivity is the prime priority of the government.

Talking to Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI) gas project is in the completion phase.

The Dean of Diplomatic Corps said that Pakistan can get fiber optic and electricity from Turkmenistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in establishing peace in Afghanistan.