Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the service restoration appeal of Sindh Police Officer Syed Banhal Shah. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz said that there were five inquiries and convictions against the petitioner Banhal Shah.

The Chief Justice asked how to reinstate someone against whom there were so many cases. The counsel for the petitioner said that the decision was made after a unilateral inquiry against his client. False charges were made against his client, he added.

The Chief Justice observed that Banhal Shah’s application had also been rejected by the Sindh Service Tribunal. Everyone knew what happened in the police service, he added. He said that there were also cases of kidnapping for ransom against the petitioner who was running his own private police station.

The counsel said that no one testified against his client. Upon which Justice Ijaz responded that witnesses had recorded statements against his client.