ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that resolution of all contentious issues including Kashmir and Palestine is imperative for sustainable peace in the world.

“Parliament would be made a proactive platform to fight case of freedom of Kashmir,” said Speaker National Assembly, addressing a seminar organised by the Kashmir Committee to observe the International Peace Day.

He said Islam stresses upon propagation of peace in the world as the central message of Islam has always been the peace for all. He said that the last Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) is the symbol of peace and tranquillity.

The speaker remarked that hegemonic designs have put the peace of the world at stake. He mentioned that the world and regional peace was at stake due to unresolved issues of the Kashmir and Palestine.

He stressed on the regional and world organisations to resolve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of Kashmiri people and in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said that Indian Army has been brutalising the Kashmiris for more than seven decades and the UNO and other international organisations have failed to save the Kashmiri people from the suppression of Indian Army. He urged the international and regional organisations to take notice of the stark violations of the human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.

Speaker Asad Qaiser appreciated the initiatives taken by Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee and expressed confidence that he has all capabilities to highlight Kashmir issue at every forum. He assured his all-out support to make Kashmir Parliamentary committee more proactive and also resolved to make Parliament a central forum to highlight this issue.

Addressing the seminar Minister for Food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam said that peace in the region and resolution of the Kashmir issue are interlinked .He said that the Prime Minister Imran khan’s dream of peace and prosperity would ensure peace in the country as well as in the world. Chairman Kashmir Committee Sharyar Afridi said that the world has realized the violation of the basic human rights in occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that the movement of Kashimiri people for self-determination has entered into its logical point and soon the world would recognize the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people.

He said that nothing can suppress the freedom movement of the Kashmiri people. President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan highlighted the Indian brutalities on the Kashmiri people in IIOJK. He resolved that the freedom struggle of the Kashmir cannot be suppressed by the brutalities and atrocities of the Indian Armed Forces. He mentioned that Kashmir and Palestine issues needed to be resolved through peaceful means in order to bring peace and tranquillity in the region.