ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 46 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 166.29 as compared to the last closing of Rs 165.83. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 165.5 and Rs 166.1 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 45 paisas and closed at Rs 196.18 against the last day’s trading of Rs 196.63. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.59, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.72 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 213.52 as compared to its last closing of Rs 215.24. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also increased by 12 paisas and 13 paisas to close at Rs 44.33 and Rs 45.27 respectively.