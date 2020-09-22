Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday directed the Secretary Foreign Office to submit the details of extradition treaty with the United States about the exchange of accused persons involved in different crimes. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam issued the directions while hearing the appeal of the accused person Talha Haroon, a Pakistani origin US national allegedly involved in hatching a conspiracy to carry out a terrorism activity in New York, to USA. The top court of the country summoned Attorney General for Pakistan and Secretary Foreign Office and directed them to provide the details that how many accused were brought from USA to Pakistan and how many were handed over to the USA. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed said that if there is no extradition treaty between the USA and Pakistan then how the accused could be transferred to the USA. He inquired from the additional attorney general to inform about the evidence against Talha on the basis of which he could be handed over to the USA. Justice Amin said that since Pakistan is a sovereign country then how it could hand over its citizen to the USA and other countries.