ISLAMABAD - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day thematic help desk on “How to Obtain Financing from Banks for SMEs” for profitable business growth here on Thursday (September 24). The workshop is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority. The training would provide information about understand the theory of financing, financing structure, current issues and problems faced by SMEs, meaning of Riba, Murabaha (cost plus financing), Ijarah (leasing),Musharakah (Partnership), Istisna (manufacturing/development exception to basic condition of existence, ownership and possession), public interest and presumption of permissibility. The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, potential entrepreneurs, students, business professionals and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.