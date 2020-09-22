Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said on Monday that students’ training and grooming was crucial for social development and educational institutions played a vital role in this regard.

He was addressing a ceremony after inaugurating a new branch of a private college in Iqbal Town here on Monday.

He said secret of developed countries progress and development lied in good training and grooming of their students.

He added Pakistan could also make progress by fulfilling academic needs of students and providing them with good training according to needs of the modern age.