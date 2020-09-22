Share:

LAHORE - During the ongoing investigations against sugar mill owners , it has been revealed that they owe billions of rupees to poor sugarcane growers . Farmers across Punjab are reaching to ACE in big numbers with complaints against sugar mill barons. As per the latest data , 44 sugar mills owe a huge amount of Rs 4 billion approximately to the farmers.

The data shared from office of the cane commissioner Punjab revealed that sugar mills owe 1 billion to farmers. This is in addition to some Rs 3 billion that has come to forth by ACE. DG Gohar Nafees has directed all the regional directors working under ACE to expedite the investigation for a speedy dispersion of justice to the aggrieved farmers.

He said that sugarcane growers were the worst exploited segment of farmers community as a whole.

He added that hundreds of people were approaching to ACE offices with their grievances against sugar mills on daily basis. He said that as soon as the investigation process is completed, all the facts will be brought before the nation. ACE will get to the core of the issue and get the justice done.