KARACHI - Mercury in Karachi likely to soar from today (Monday) till Thursday, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday.

The suspension of sea winds in Karachi soaring the temperature and humidity. The weather in the city will remain warm and humid, while the maximum temperature in the city could reach to 35 degree Celsius. However, the PMD has ruled out chances of any heatwave in the country.

Soothing sea breeze have a cooling effect on weather in Karachi, which usually keeps the mercury level in the city below the mid-30s degrees Celsius even in the harshest of heat waves in the region. In June, 2015, severe heatwave had caused over 1100 heat-related deaths in the city after suspension of winds to the city blowing from the Arabian Sea. According to experts an unprecedented weather system – a huge and wide low-pressure area that later turned into a depression – in the Arabian Sea formed some 400 kilometers away from Karachi and stopped the sea breeze.

The depression remained stationary in the Arabian Sea for a few days, increasing the temperature in Karachi by 10 degrees Celsius causing an unprecedented number of deaths by excruciating weather in the month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, Sindh will face severe gas shortage crisis during the upcoming winter season, a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said on Monday.

Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province could possibly face a shortfall of 300mmcfd in winter, gas utility said in a statement.

The SSGC while denying gas load shedding said that it was getting lesser gas from gas fields.

The complaints of low gas pressure are due to the low pressure at gas fields, according to the SSGC spokesperson.

“At present the SSGC facing a gas shortfall of 150mmcfd,” the gas utility statement said.

“Sinjhoro and Zarghun gas fields have been closed for annual maintenance,” according to the statement.

The spokesperson, however, said that gas supply to domestic consumers was among the foremost priorities of the company.

It is pertinent to mention here that the homes in several localities of Karachi suffering from an unannounced gas load shedding much ahead of the beginning of the winter.

According to reports, K-Electric, the sole power company in Karachi could also face a shortage in the gas supply during the winter season.